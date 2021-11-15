‘Jai Bhim’: Vanniyar Sangam issues legal notice to Suriya

Chennai: Following allegations that Suriya starrer ‘Jai Bhim’ released on Amazon Prime recently had portrayed Vanniyar community in bad light, the PMK-backed Vanniyar Sangam’s State president Arul Mozhi today issued a legal notice to actor Suriya, director T J Gnanavel, producers 2D Entertainment and Amazon Prime demanding them to tender an unconditional apology and remove scenes which were defamatory.

He further demanded Rs 5 crore as damages within a period of seven days from the time and date of receipt of this notice.

In the legal notice issued by advocate Balu on behalf of Vanniyar Sangam, it is said, ‘our client states that you have retained the real names of the real characters in the real incident in the movie … But deliberately you have changed the name of the sub-inspector. In the real story, the sub-inspector who is involved in the custodial death of the under trial was called Anthonysamy, who was Christian by religion.’

It also alleged that the filmmakers had intentionally positioned a calendar with the Agni Kudam image related to Vanniyar Sangam in the scene, in order to depict the mentioned sub-inspector as Vanniyar. The notice claims that this was achieved with the malafide intention of defaming the members of the Vanniyar Sangam and damaging the image and reputation of the entire Vanniyar community.