No more new colleges, Madras HC to HR&CE dept

Chennai: In a setback to a move by Tamilnadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to set up colleges across the State, the Madras High Court today restrained it from establishing new colleges other than four already set up.

Hearing a writ petition filed by TR Ramesh of Chennai challenging the GO issued by the Higher Education Department permitting setting up of colleges by HR&CE department, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu barred opening of new colleges. It is to be noted that the HR&CE department had proposed to start colleges at eight places in the State.

In his petition, Ramesh said that the funds of the temple should be utilised for the restoration and renovation of the relevant temples and the decision on financial matters can be taken up by the trustees and not the Fit Persons who are appointed on an ad hoc basis for running the administration.

The petitioner also alleged that the steps for establishing a college by the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple administration at Kolathur, the constituency represented by Chief Minister MK Stalin, was taken in hurry and no proper proposal or request was made by the concerned temple trustees.

Appearing for the government, Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram informed the court that four colleges were already established at Kolathur in Chennai, Tiruchengode in Namakkal, Oddanchatram in Dindigul and Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi and admission process is going on. And four other colleges would be set up soon.

He contended that once a part of the temple fund is deposited with the common good funds under control of the commissioner of HR&CE, such funds could be utilised for starting educational institutions by the department.

Stating that the practice of HR&CE establishing colleges is not new, he added that it was started sixty years ago with the setting up of Parasakthi College in Kutralam and the institution is being running commendably.

After hearing both sides, the High Court restrained HR&CE department from starting any new colleges without appointing trustees for the particular temples and the consent of the court other than the four already set up.

The functioning of the four colleges already set is subject to the outcome of the petition.