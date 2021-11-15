TN govt grants 30 days parole to Rajiv convict Ravichandran

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has granted 30 days parole (ordinary leave) to P Ravichandran, one of seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case on medial grounds.

A Government Order (GO) graning parole was issued in this regard by the State government following the order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in September on a petition filed by his mother seeking two months leave for an eye surgery.

The GO said Ravichandran has been granted ordinary leave under Sec 432 of CrPC (Power of Government to suspend or remit sentences) and under Rule 40 of Tamil Nadu suspension of Sentences Rules, 1982 (Power of Government to give exemption to the rules).

During the leave period, Ravichandran has been ordered not to meet anyone other than his family members. He was also directed not to give any interviews to the media and stay in the place mentioned in the leave petition.