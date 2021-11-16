Bachelor to release 3 Dec

GV Prakash starrer Bachelor will be hitting cinema halls 3 December. GV Prakash starrer Bachelor will be hitting cinema halls 3 December.

Produced by G Dilli Babu, Axess Film Factory, the movie is directed by Sathish Selvakumar.,

‘The story is about a boy from Coimbatore, whose life takes a turn when he comes across a girl in an IT company in Bangalore. GV Prakash has two different shades in this film thst traverses through the phases of Boyhood to Manhood. He has done a fabulous job in the film. Theni Eswar sir has exerted an impeccably tremendous effort for finest visuals. The teaser might give an impression of adult theme, but it is not so. It will have realistic values and has been presented with same factors. I thank Dilli Babu sir for giving me an opportunity to be a part of this film. I would like to mention that the film will not have any stalking contents’, says the filmmaker.