CBI raids at 76 places across country including Tamilnadu

New Delhi: In a major crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted searches at at least 76 locations across India in connection with the probe in cases of online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

The searches were being conducted at Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, UP, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamilnadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

The central agency has registered 23 separate cases on 14 November against a total of 83 accused on the allegations related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

In 2019, the CBI set up an online child sexual abuse and exploitation (OCSAE) prevention/investigation unit as a part of its special crime zone.

The OCSAE unit is responsible for collecting and disseminating information regarding the publication and transmission of information relating to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.