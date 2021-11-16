Hardik Pandya clarifies on seizure of his luxury watches

Mumbai: Dismissing reports of custom officials at Mumbai airport seizing his luxury watches worth Rs 5 crore, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday clarified that ‘he voluntarily went to the Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by him and pay the requisite duty.’

‘I had voluntarily declared all the items that I’d lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid. As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all the purchase documents which were submitted; however, customs is doing the valuation for duty which I’ve already confirmed to pay,’ Pandya wrote in a statement issued on twitter.

Pandya, who was returning home along with other Indian players after India’s exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, also claimed that the cost of the watch is approximately Rs. 1.5 crore and not Rs. 5 crore as per the rumours floating around on social media.