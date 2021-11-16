Jaya case investigation officer Nallama Naidu passes away

Chennai: N Nallamma Naidu, the former Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), passed away in the wee hours of today here.

According to sources, Naidu complained of breathlessness shortly after midnight at his residence in Kilpauk. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The 82-year-old was the investigating officer in the high-profile, disproportionate assets case involving former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Naidu had played a key role in collecting all the incriminating evidence against Jayalalithaa during the investigation.

The case regarding disproportionate assets was made on the basis of a complaint given by Subramaniam Swamy in 1996, he had alleged that Jayalalithaa’s assets had grown multifold during her term as Chief Minister from 1991-96. He had alleged that her assets went from Rs 2.6 crore to Rs 66.65 crore during the time period. Following this, the DVAC began probing the matter.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has condoled the death of Naidu.