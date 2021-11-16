Samantha to shake leg in Pushpa

Actress Samantha has agreed to do a special number in Allu Arjun’s upcoming big-budget film, Pushpa. A huge set has been erected at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

With this song, the shooting of Pushpa will be wrapped up. The film will enter the post-production phase once the shooting is completed.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa follows the lives of red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The film will be released in two parts.

The first part, titled Pushpa: The Rise, will release in theatres on December 17 in multiple languages.