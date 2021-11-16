Stalin announces relief to farmers hit by rains

Chennai: A team of Ministers constituted by Chief Minister M K Stalin to visit the Cauvery delta districts to assess the crop damage caused by the heavy rains, submitted its report to him at the Secretariat here today.

Cooperation Minister I Periasamy led the team. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Rural Development Minister K R Periakaruppan, Law Minister S Regupathy, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Youth Welfare Minister Siva V Meyyanathan were part of the panel.

Based on the report, the government announced Rs 20,000 per hectare for farmers whose crops were completely damaged. Also, Rs 6,038 worth agri inputs will be given per hectare. Besides, Rs 300 crore will be allocated to repair roads, drains and other infrastructure works.

Sources said the Tamilnadu government will also request for Centre’s assistance in providing relief to the farmers and other rain victims. Also, it would take steps to protect the standing crops.

After completion of assessment of damage to crops in Cauvery Delta districts due to heavy rains, flood relief would be sought from the Union government, Stalin had said recently.

In a statement here, he also reiterated that a Commission of Inquiry would be set up to probe irregularities under infra-schemes here, which were aimed at augmenting amenities and prevent flooding.

‘After a complete scrutiny on losses suffered by farmers, appropriate flood relief would be sought from the Centre,’ he added.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently telephoned Stalin and discussed the rain situation with him, besides assuring all help from the Centre.

During the conversation, the CM requested funds from the Union government to carry out relief and rescue operations, to which the PM said the needful will be done.

Modi tweeted, ‘Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety.’