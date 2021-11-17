Centre to send team to assess TN flood damage

Chennai: The Union government assured deputation of an inter-ministerial team to Tamilnadu to assess the damage in flood-affected districts.

It is learnt that Tamilnadu has urged the Centre to extend Rs 2,079 crore towards permanent restoration and Rs 550 crore towards interim relief and restoration. Based on the assessment of the Central team, funds will be released, sources said.

After completion of assessment of damage to crops in Cauvery Delta districts due to heavy rains, flood relief would be sought from the Union government, Chief Minister M K Stalin had said recently.

In a statement here, he also reiterated that a Commission of Inquiry would be set up to probe irregularities under infra-schemes here, which were aimed at augmenting amenities and prevent flooding.

‘After a complete scrutiny on losses suffered by farmers, appropriate flood relief would be sought from the Centre,’ he added.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently telephoned Stalin and discussed the rain situation with him, besides assuring all help from the Centre.

During the conversation, the CM requested funds from the Union government to carry out relief and rescue operations, to which the PM said the needful will be done.

Modi tweeted, ‘Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety.’