Come out with comprehensive revival package for MSMEs: TN to Centre

Chennai: Tamilnadu Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has said the recent reduction in prices of petrol and fuel has provided a golden opportunity to conduct a case study to analyse the impact of price on elasticity of demand and supply and on growth in general.

He made this suggestion while participating in a meeting via video conference convened by Union Finance Minister ms Nirmala Sitharaman with the Chief Ministers and State Finance Ministers regarding a discussion on steps to promote investment, infrastructure development and economic growth in the country.

In his speech, which was released to the media here today, he urged the Union government to come out with a comprehensive revival package for MSMEs which have been adversely affected by the Covid pandemic.

Seeking Centre’s cooperation to resolve the bottlenecks being faced in the expansion of four major airports–Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Thoothukudi–he said in the context of Madurai airport, the land

acquisition and transfer to Airports Authority of India have been completed and urged the centre to declare it as an international airport soon to facilitate more trade and flights to the region.

Pointing out that the Thoothukudi VOC port is of strategic importance to the Nation and has a great potential to be a transhipment hub, he said the master plan for expansion of Thoothukudi port with Outer Harbour project may be taken up in earnest soon.

Palanivel Rajan also requested the Centre to upgrade the entire length of Chennai-Kanniyakumari to eight lanes in order to reduce logistic costs for the industries, while stressing the speed up 11 pending NHAI highway projects.

He aid the State government has been taking several steps to improve the condition of power DISCOMs and requested the centre to ensure adequate and continuous supply of coal and access to supplies of Chandrabila Coal

Block in Odisha.

He highlighted the wind energy potential in Tamilnadu and urged the Union government to formulate a viable offshore wind development policy to further give an impetus to renewable energy development.

He also recommended that States may be permitted to borrow unconditionally within the prescribed limits and such limits should be decided based on the capacity of the State to absorb higher investments.

‘On similar lines, the restriction of one project per annum per State from a given external agency should be discontinued to allow market mechanism to function freely’, he said, adding, these measures would benefit Tamilnadu which is considered an attractive investment destination.

The Minister also requested the Union government to formulate a data sharing protocol that allows the States access to data like Income Tax, Aadhar, Covid, among others, which would supplement efforts of states towards a data-driven administration.

While welcoming the initiatives of Union Finance Minister, he said the economy of the State of Tamilnadu has been resilient despite the pandemic in terms of both revenue and investments.

He also said that the Chief Minister M K Stalin had presided over two Investment Conclaves where 50 MoUs with an investment commitment of Rs 21,021 crores and employment potential of around one lakh jobs were signed.

The Minister appreciated the National Single Window Portal (Maadhyam) by the Union government for obtaining GOI related clearances from various departments and recommended that aftercare services and grievance redressal mechanism may also be included in the platform.

He suggested that the timeline for clearance under Central legislations may be reduced from the present four months to one month and import permits for medical devices and insecticides may be expedited.