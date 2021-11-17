Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: In tune with its gradual but steady decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases, Tamilnadu recorded less than 800 cases on Tuesday.

According to Health department bulletin, 789 people tested positive. Fifteen people succumbed to the infection.

While Perambalur and Tenkasi recorded no new case, 18 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. Of them, Ramanthapuram, Tirupattur and Villupuram saw just a single case each.

Chennai reported the highest among districts, 120, closely followed by Coimbatore with 118. Erode recorded 75 cases and Chengalpattu 63 cases.

Deaths were reported in 12 districts. Chennai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi accounted for two fatalities each. The State’s toll reached 36,311.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamilnadu remains at 0.8 percent, with Chengalpattu and Tirupur recording the highest of 1.4 percent. Chennai has a TPR of 1 percent.