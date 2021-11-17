HC orders re-postmortem of TN fisherman allegedly killed by Lankan Navy

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered re-post mortem on the body of fisherman, Raj Kiran, who died after a Sri Lankan patrol vessel hit the boat in which he was fishing.

The deceased fisherman Raj Kiran hails from Kottaipattinam village in Manamelkudi Taluk in Pudukkottai district.

When the writ petition filed by his wife R Brundha claiming that her husband was shot dead by the Lankan Navy personnel, came up for hearing, Justice G R Swaminathan directed the Tahsildar and the police officials to exhume the body of the fisherman, which was buried at Kottaipattinam, and perform a re-post mortem on the spot on 18 November in the presence of government doctors and a retired forensic expert on behalf of the petitioner.

He said the re-post mortem report should clearly clarify in its report as to whether Raj Kiran was shot dead or he died by drowning and posted the case to next hearing on 24 November.

In her petition, Brundha prayed for an interim direction to exhume her husband’s body and conduct a re-postmortem by a team of minimum two doctors who have a Master’s degree in forensic medicine and are attached to two different Medical Colleges and Hospital in the State and further the forensic autopsy is carried out by strictly adhering to the norms laid down under full video coverage within a stipulated time that may be fixed by the Court.

She also sought a direction to immediately register a First Information Report initially as a case of suspicious death of her husband.

She said that while Raj Kiran and two others were fishing, the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted and alleged that they had crossed the international maritime border.

The Sri Lankan Naval authorities also claimed that they were fishing in Sri Lankan waters and therefore they tried to arrest them for the same. The official narrative received from the Sri Lankan naval authorities that

was passed to her through the local fishermen leaders was that when these three fishermen were trying to escape from the Sri Lankan navy, the Lankan patrol boat accidentally collided with the Raj Kiran’s boat and his two colleagues and the boat sank in the sea.

‘Because of this, I was informed, that my husband Raj Kiran had drowned and died and that the body was missing, while the other two fishermen, Suganthan and Xavier, were saved by the Sri Lankan naval authorities,

arrested and taken to the Kankesanthurai harbuor and sent in judicial custody in Sri Lanka’, Brundha said.

She also said after two days’ search, Raj Kiran’s body was found by the Lankan authorities.