Heavy rain warning: Red alert issued to Chennai and 3 districts

Chennai: Even as life was limping back to normalcy in the city after five days of extremely heavy rains, the Met office has forecast extremely heavy rains for Chennai city and three other districts for the next two days as the low pressure area over the bay will reach North Tamilnadu coast on 18 November.

A senior official in the Met department said the system is unlikely to intensify into a depression and will reach the Tamilnadu coast as a low pressure area.

In a bulletin, the Met office said the Low Pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman sea now lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level.

It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh­ North Tamilnadu coasts on 18 November.

The forecast for Tamilnadu and Puducherry for the next five days is thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Tiruchirapalli districts.

Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal, while light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at many places over the rest of Tamilnadu.

Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts today.

Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Salem, Ariyalur, Perambalur, delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal.

On 18 November, when the system reaches the North TN coast, thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts.

A red alert has been issued in these four districts for that day.

Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.

Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over delta districts and Karaikal.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over West-central and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamilnadu coast.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in these areas today and tomorrow.

As per a warning issued by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) for North Tamilnadu high waves in the range of 2.5-3.4 meters are forecast till 11.30 pm today off Northern Tamilnadu coast (from Point Calimer to Pulicat).