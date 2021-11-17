It was not easy doing Sabhaapathy: Santhanam

Santhanam’s Sabhaapathy will hit the screens this weekend (19 November). The film, which is directed by R Srinivasa Rao, starring Santhanam, Preeti Verma, Pugazh, MS Baskar, and Sayaji Shinde, delves into Santhanam’s journey as Sabhaapathy.

It is produced by RK Entertainment. Music is by San CS.

Sabhaapathy is a young guy, who has a stuttering problem. While he seems to be rejected at every opportunity he tries getting, he comes across a suitcase full of cash that changes life for him. What happens then forms the crux.

Speaking at a media meet in Chennai, Santhanam,, said, ‘It was not easy to play this character as the director of the film, Srinivasa Rao, was particular about where exactly I stammered while delivering dialogues. In fact, he even told me the exact letter in a word for which I would have to stammer. Delivering dialogues like that can be a taxing affair and you really have to strain all your facial muscles’.

He thanked all cast and crew and the team of Sabhaapathy for coming together and making a good film. He said, ‘With Anbu Chezhiyan’s Gopuram Films releasing the movie, we have managed to get over 370 screens for the film’.

On his part, the filmmaker said, ‘It was a great experience to direct Santhanam,. He was co-operative and encouraging. The whole team gave their best. It will be a different Santhanam, movie’.

On his part, Sam CS said, ‘I was till recently approached for thriller and action movies. Thankfully a comedy film like Sabhaapathy came to me. I made sure it sounded different on screen. If the first half us hilarious, the second half will be emotional’.

MS Baskar, Pughazh and preeti Verma also spoke.