‘Jai Bhim’ row: Suriya given police protection

Chennai: Following threats from a few quarters to actor Suriya over his recent release Jai Bhim, the State government has given police protection at his house in T Nagar. Also two armed police personnel will accompsny him wherever he goes.

Suriya’s recent courtroom drama ‘Jai Bhim’ has drawn the ire of Vanniyar community. They alleged that the film tarnished their image and sought an unconditional apology from them.

In a legal notice, Vanniyar Sangam sought an apology for damning, tarnishing and damaging the reputation of the community, desisting from similar malicious moves and payment of Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, director Bharathiraja and the Tamil Film Active Producers Association have come out in support of Suriya.

Cinema is a medium that discusses almost all topics, ranging from love, education, social reform etc. People’s experiences are captured and ultimately displayed for them. Cinema predominantly aims to bring betterment. Cinema has influenced and been a catalyst for social change on multiple occasions. It is ultimately left upon people to decide to interpret it the way they want, Bharathiraja said.