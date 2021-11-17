New-look India ready for Kiwi challenge

Jaipur: The first of the three T20Is between India and New Zealanf will be held in Jaipur later today. This will be Rahul Dravid’s first assignment as Team India head coach.

The team also has a new leader in the shortest format in the form of Rohit Sharma after Virat Kohli stepped down from the post following the culmination of India’s campaign at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

India will be without many big stars like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. New Zealand too have a couple of players missing like Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson.

India, especially, will be looking to bounce back after a poor campaign in the UAE that saw them losing their opening two matches to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Venkatesh Iyer is drafted as Hardik’s replacement. The other IPL performers who have been picked in the squad are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, who makes a comeback after being left out of the WC squad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was not at his best in the UAE, has been given another opportunity.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain).