Spain books its spot, Serbia stuns Portugal to qualify

Seville: Alvaro Morata came off the bench to strike a late winner as Spain qualified for next year's FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar by beating stubborn visitor Sweden 1-0 in a tense clash here on Sunday. Morata struck the winning goal in the 86th minute when he cleverly lifted the ball over Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Mitrovic emerged as his country’s hero with a 90th-minute goal, which gave Serbia a 2-1 qualifying win at Portugal on Sunday and a berth in the 32-nation tournament in Qatar.

Earlier, Holder France ran riot to reach the 2022 World Cup Finals with a match to spare as four goals from Kylian Mbappe helped the team to an 8-0 home demolition of Kazakhstan in a Group D qualifier.

The result left France top of the group on 15 points from seven matches, four ahead of second-placed Finland. Karim Benzema added two goals while Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann netted one each to cap an impressive performance at the Parc des Princes.

Belgium made the cut for Qatar 2022 and kept up its unbeaten qualifying run in Group E as it defeated Estonia 3-1 in Brussels on Saturday. Meanwhile, 2018 WC runner-up Croatia became the sixth nation to book its berth after a 1-0 victory over Russia in Group H.