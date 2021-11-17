Stalin announces Pongal hampers

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today announced gift hampers totalling Rs. 1,088 crore for family cardholders and Lankan Tamils living in rehabilitation camps in view of the upcoming Pongal festival in January 2022. In all, 2,15,48,060 family cardholders and Lankan Tamil families will receive these hampers.

The gift hamper would consist of 20 items — raw rice, jaggery, cashew nuts, dry grapes, cardamom, moong dal and ghee required for preparing sweet pongal, turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, mustard, jeera, pepper, tamarind, Bengal gram, urad dal, rava, wheat flour, salt and a cloth bag, a release said.

The gift hampers will be disbursed to the beneficiaries ahead of Pongal festival.

This comes a day after Stalin on Tuesday allocated Rs 300 crore for restoring roads, drains, and other infrastructure that got damaged in the state due to the incessant rain for the past two weeks.

For farmers in the Cauvery Delta region, which got hit due to the flooding, Stalin issued orders to provide Rs 20,000 per hectare for fully damaged crops that were cultivated during Kuruvai, Kar, and Sornavari seasons and were ready for harvesting.

The announcement came in the wake of a Ministerial team led by Cooperative Minister I Periasamy that visited delta districts and submitted a report to him in the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Agricultural input subsidy of 6,038 has been ordered for every hectare of submerged samba crop and to help the farmers take up cultivation again.

Farmers will get 45 kg of short term paddy seeds at 1,485, 25 kgs of micronutrients to control plant diseases at 1,235, 60 kg of urea at 354 and 125 kgs of Di-ammonium Phosphate at 2,964, said an official release.