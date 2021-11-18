Tamilnadu Cabinet meet postponed due to rains

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Cabinet meet, which was slated to happen on Friday, has been postponed to Saturday.

According to an official release, the decision to hold the meeting on 20 November has been taken due to heavy rains, since Chief Minister M K Stalin has deputed Ministers to supervise relief and rescue measures in various districts.

The Cabinet meet will happen at 6 pm on 20 November, it added. Various issues including the rain impact are expected to be discussed during the Cabinet meet and crucial decisions are likely to be taken.