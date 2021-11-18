Theal will be a gripping fare, says Prabhudeva

The audio of Prabhudeva starrer Theal was released recently. The film is directed by Harikumar and is produced by Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja.

Prabhudeva and Eeswari Rao have played the lead roles as mother and son while C Sathya has composed music for this film.

Prabhudeva said, ‘Harikumar has done a fabulous job. The dubbing process for the movie was really interesting as I completed the process in just half-a- day. Music director Sathya has done a great work and we will be working together in many movies. Gnanavel Raja sir’s journey as a producer has been tremendous and the movies he has created and released are blueprint for many aspiring producers. Hari and I have been close friends for years. We worked as assistant choreographer and now he is all set to prove his brilliance again as filmmaker. Samyuktha is a bubbly performer and her acting is going to be a special highlight.’

On her part, actress Samyuktha, said, ‘It was a super fun working the entire team. Special thanks to Prabhudeva sir, director and producer for casting me in this movie.’

‘The mother-son relationship in this movie will be more relatable to all. A big thanks to my producer and Prabhudeva sir for making this happen’, said Hari Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Gnanavelraja said, ‘This movie will be different experience for all as director Harikumar has done a unique treatment.

Prabhudeva sir and other actors will not have more dialogues, but will be more performance oriented like how Sivakarthikeyan sir didn’t have dialogues in the Doctor movie. In fact, Yogi Babu sir and heroine have more dialogues. Theal will be a unique experience for the family audiences.’