WTA Finals: Muguruza to face Kontaveit in title clash

Muguruza fended off Badosa’s three break point chances in an 11-minute third game to take a 3-0 lead and rolled on from there, firing an ace to go up 5-2 and sealing the win when Badosa hit a backhand into the net on match point. I think it’s the best match that I played so far here in Guadalajara, Muguruza said.
It was a tough match facing another Spaniard in the semi-finals … so it was tricky. But I’m very happy that I got the win. The loss ends a breakthrough year for Badosa, who will finish the season at a career-best world number eight.
Today was a tough day,” Badosa said. “I didn’t feel myself. I didn’t play the match that I was expecting. Muguruza will have her work cut out for her when she faces the red-hot Kontaveit, who played flawless tennis to take the first set off Sakkari in less than 30 minutes under the lights in the high-altitude Mexican city.
Sakkari, who emerged the victor of a draining match the night before against Aryna Sabalenka, finally broke the Estonian’s serve in the second set to force a decider, much to the delight of the fired-up crowd. The match ultimately hinged on a lengthy Sakkari service game with the Greek trailing 3-4 in third.
On breakpoint, Sakkari pounced on a blocked service return but rifled her forehand into the net to give Kontaveit a 5-3 lead she would not relinquish. Two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza is making her fourth appearance at the season-ending finals and her first in the championship match, while the eighth-seeded Kontaveit will be playing in the biggest match of her career on Wednesday.