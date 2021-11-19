8.36 lakh get Covid vaccines in mega drive

Chennai: As part of a special camp, 8,36,796 persons were vaccinated in Tamilnadu on Thursday, as against 3,58,417 persons on Wednesday, according to data from the State health department.

At the ninth mega vaccination camp on Thursday, 8,36,796 people were inoculated, though 23 districts had incessant rain, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said. Of them, 3,36,466 people got the first dose and 5,00,328 the second.

Among those vaccinated were 4,78,436 people in the 18-44 age group, 2,41,020 people aged 45 to 59 and 1,16,252 senior citizens. With this, the coverage in government centres touched 6,16,88,673.

Subramanian added, ‘It was raining heavily in 23 districts. Yet our nurses and doctors ensured the camp went on. We have asked district officials not to set targets for nurses, but we encourage them to find out reasons for poor vaccinations in some regions.’