Arya’s next titled Captain

Shakti Soundar Rajan says, ‘The term Captain is significant and relevant in many aspects of reality. From a sports team to any societal avenue, the term holds substantial prominence. It’s not a position but a character that plays a pivotal tool in accomplishing a mission by leading a team. Significantly, this factor will remain germane to the character that Arya plays in the movie.’

After Teddy, actor Arya and filmmaker Shakti Soundar Rajan come together for a new-fangled movie. The film has been titled Captain.

‘Titles have always played a strong part attributing over pulling crowds towards a film. Especially, during this flourishing realm of OTT platforms, which have permanently bridged the gap between countries, boundaries, and linguistic factors, titles are playing an important role in appealing to the interest of universal audiences. More than all, the movie has 100% element that will justify the reason behind having Captain as the title.’

‘A Captain is someone, who believes in the process with strong faith, sheer allegiance to the role, which obviously yields the finest results. It has been illustrious with every film he does and Captain will expand his fan base across all regions.’

The first leg shooting of Captain will be completed soon, and the crew will be leaving for North Indian territories by mid-December for second schedule. Others in the star cast include Simran, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Thyagarajan, Kavya Shetty, Harish Uthaman, Gokul, Bharath Rajm

Captain has music by D Imman, cinematography by S Yuva, lyrics by Karky, editing by Pradeep E Raghav.

The film is produced by Arya’s The Show People in collaboration with Think Studios.