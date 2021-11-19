Editorial: Kohli will go on

Virat Kohli relinquished his T20 captaincy and Rohit became full-time skipper in the shortest format going into next year’s World Cup.

The kind of experience that Kohli brings into the T20 set-up will only add to the strength of the team. He will play more freely his brand of fearless cricket. Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to victory in five editions of IPL so far.

On Kohli’s role in the team now, Rohit rightly said that whatever he has been doing till now, his role in this team remains the same. ‘He is a very important player for the team and whenever he plays, he creates an impact. From the team’s perspective, he is an important player and when you play each game, the roles are different.’ The roles of each player change as per match conditions and all players, including Kohli, will be open to that.

There are holes in the team that need to be filled up. That will be the biggest challenge for Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid. The players play a different role in franchises and in the national team. They should be given specific roles. And no doubt, Rahul Dravid will handle his new responsibility as head coach of the Indian team in the same safe and strong manner as he went about his batting while playing for the country.