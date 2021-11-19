Mahat goes to Bollywood

Mahat Raghavendra will be debuting in a Bollywood movie directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Mudassar Aziz, who has penned the story and screenplay for this film as well.

He will be seen playing the lead role alongside Zaheer Iqbal in this movie, which also features Sonakshi SInha and Huma Qureshi in the titular roles.

Mahat Raghavendra, who has already completed shooting 30-day schedule in London, says, ‘ I initially felt nervous to be working with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. They rendered their support and made me feel comfortable.

He adds, ‘I am playing one of the lead roles alongside Zaheer Iqbal, who I would address now as an own brother rather than a co-star. He was supportive throughout the schedule, we have shot till now. I am looking forward to much more elating experience working with them.’

‘It’s too early to reveal on what the film is all about, but it has a strong message for women’, he adds.