Modi addresses nation, says Centre takes back 3 farm laws

New Delhi: The Union government today took back its three contentious farm laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced this.

The PM talked about farmers’ issues and what his government has done to address them.

He said the government had brought the three farm laws to improve the lot of farmers. He said it had been the demand of farmers for long and they brought these laws after deliberations in Parliament and these were welcomed.

‘The government has worked for the benefit of small farmers, who do not have more than 2 hectares of land to their name,’ Modi said as he listed various schemes launched by the BJP government over the past few years to help double farmers’ income.

Modi said that his government changed old rules to make sure the farmers get the right compensation in extreme situations. ‘Over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of compensation has been dispensed to small farmers. They have also been given health and insurance benefits. We also transferred Rs 1.62 lakh crore directly to their bank accounts,’ he added.

Modi extended his greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. ‘It is pleasing that Kartarpir Corridor has re-opened after a gap of one and a half years,’ the Prime Minister said.