PhonePe crosses 2 bn monthly transaction mark

Chennai: PhonePe announced that it has processed over two billion transactions on its platform in October 2021.

‘PhonePe had crossed the 1 billion monthly transaction mark in February this year, and has now hit the 2 billion milestone in just 8 months, cementing its position as India’s leading Fintech platform,’ it said in a statement.

The company added that PhonePe’s growth comes on the back of rapid traction across Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and beyond.

PhonePe claimed that it has seen over 145 million monthly active users, $600 billion annualised total payments value and digital transactions from over 19000 pin codes, constituting more than 99 per cent of the country.