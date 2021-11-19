Review: Pon Manickavel

Produced by Jhabak movies, this cop film is written and directed by Mugil Chellapan. Prabhu Deva is back after a long hiatus as actor and plays a man on khaki for the first time. Need to curb crime against women forms the key.

The cast includes Nivetha Pethuraj, Suresh Menon, Sudhanshu Pandey among others. Music is by D Imman. A revenge drama with twists and turns that engages audience in parts. The sequences reminds one of the 1980s films and the action sequences by Anbariv holds the key.

A senior judge gets murdered, in Chennai. Police are left clueless and search for culprit begins. Pon Manickavel (Prabhu Deva), a deputy commissioner is assigned the task to nab the murderer. He begins his act in his own way. Slowly things take a turn and a flashback reveal what Pon Manickavel is upto. Can he solve the case and bring laurel to the cops and punish the culprit forms the rest.

Refreshing to see Prabhudeva in khakhi uniform. He does well in action sequences and on-screen chemistry with Nivetha Pethuraj is okay. Suresh Menon and Sudhanshu Pandey are clinched ‘corporate’ baddies.

The movie is more a formulaic 1980s copy stories. Predictable at places. The intentions are right. Imman’s BGM and KG Venkatesh’s camera add strength.

On the whole, Pon Manickavel is an action fare that can be enjoyed in parts.