Saint-Gobain India launches new brand

Chennai: Saint-Gobain India has launched its home solutions under the MyHome range, in Chennai.

According to the company, these are end-to-end solutions for homes from design ideas to customised manufacturing to installation and after-sales service. Through this range, the company aims to address homeowners’ needs for solutions.

‘The residential and homes market is the largest segment accounting for more than 80 per cent of the overall building construction industry. The home solutions market has remained highly fragmented and unorganised due to several complexities leaving homeowners with the arduous task of getting their homes furnished. Saint-Gobain is revolutionising the home solutions market by digitalising the whole process end-to-end,’ it added.