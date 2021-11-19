Silambam included in 3% sports quota in TN govt depts, PSUs

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has issued an order including the sports discipline Silambam (stick fencing) as one of the games for the three per cent sports quota recruitment in government department and public sector undertakings.

On a request made by the Member Secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamilnadu, the matter was place before a High level committee, which has recommended the proposal to include Silambam as one of the games for the three per cent quota.

The Government Order, which was released to the media here said, Silambam was a wepon based Indian martial art from Tamilnadu. Well before 40 years, the State government recognised it as one of the state sports.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the government for promoting this traditional game, the GO said Silambam has been included as one of the sports disciplines for consideration under sports quota for admission into professional courses like medical, engineering, law, etc.

Post Graduate diploma, diploma and certificate courses in Silambam have been included in the curriculum of the Tamilnadu Physical Education and Sports University.

It said Silambam has been included as one of the sports disciplines in the State level School Games conducted by the School Education department since 2008 and the sport has got recognition from the School Games Federation of India by adding it to its list of competitions.

The GO said the Union government has approved inclusion of Silambam under the component of ‘promotion of inclusiveness through sports’ of the New Khelo India scheme, which will be notified soon.

The Sports Authority of India has also been requested to take necessary action for promoting Silambam along with other indigenous games under the Khelo India scheme.