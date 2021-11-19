Silambarasan gets emotional at Maanaadu meet

The pre-release event for Silambarasan TR starrer Maanaadu turned emotional as the actor broke down in tears on stage. He said, ‘I will take care of all my problems. You just take care of me.’ The pre-release event for Silambarasan TR starrer Maanaadu turned emotional as the actor broke down in tears on stage. He said, ‘I will take care of all my problems. You just take care of me.’

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Venkatesh Prabhu, the film has Silambarasan, Kalyani Priyadharshan and SJ Suryah in key roles. It also has Y Gee Mahendra, director S A Chandrashekaran, Premgi Amaren, Udhaya, Daniel Pope and Karunakaran, among others. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, editing by Praveen KL and cinematography by Richard M. Nathan. Maanaadu will hit the screens 25 November.

Maanaadu is a fantasy drama about a man, who is trapped in a time loop and he is forced to live the same day over and over again.

Speaking at the event Venkat Prabhu said, ‘Silambarasan TR and SJ Surya’s roles were very difficult to bring to life, but they both did it with ease. They are stuck in the time loop and are forced to act the same scene in many different ways’.

‘I wanted to work with him for a long time and my wish has come true through Suresh Kamatchi . I hope we make more films together,’ he concluded.

A couple of sings and a new trailer were screened on the occasion.

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, SJ Suryah, SA Chandrashekaran, K Rajan, Mahat Raghavendra, Bharathiraja among others took part in the event.