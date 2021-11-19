Tamilnadu leaders including Stalin welcome repeal of 3 farm laws

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties today welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three farm laws and termed it as a victory for the peaceful agitations launched by the farmers.

In a series of tweets, Stalin said, ‘I wholeheartedly welcome Mr Modi’s announcement to withdraw the three Farm laws. History teaches us that people’s wishes shall prevail in a democracy.’

‘I congratulate all the farmers and bow down to their determination for having achieved this through Gandhian means’, he added.

Stalin said he takes pride for standing with the farmers during the agitation and recalled the resolution adopted in the State Assembly demanding repeal of the three Farm laws.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said it was Stalin who had first demanded the repeal of the three farm laws. ‘Repeal of farm laws is a victory for the farmers’, he told reporters.

DMK Lok Sabha member and women’s wing leader Kanimozhi said ‘withdrawal of farm laws is a big victory for our farmers and a great victory for our democracy.’

‘It restores our faith that the king’s voice should echo the voice of the people,’ she added.

PMK founder S Ramadoss also welcomed Modi’s announcement to repeal the Farm laws and said it would be beneficial to the farmers.

Pointing out that nearly 150 farmers have lost their lives during their more than one year long agitations, he said the withdrawal of the laws is a victory for them.

Meanwhile, various farmers associations celebrated Modi’s announcement by bursting crackers and distributing sweets in Trichy and Cauvery delta areas.

Led by Farmers Association leader Ayyakannu, farmers hailed the repeal of the laws and raised slogans in support of the farmers for their peaceful protest which led to the repeal of the three laws.