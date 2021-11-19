Tirumala witnesses massive floods, roads shut

Tirupati: The ghat roads leading to the renowned shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala has been indefinitely closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday evening due to incessant rains.

Heavy rains triggered by a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal lashed the temple city of Tirupati on Thursday paralysing normal life, inundating several low-lying areas and affecting transport including air services at Renigunta airport.

The four ‘maada streets’ adjoining the main temple on Tirumala Hills, remained flooded, as was the Vaikuntham queue complex (cellar). Darshan of the God was virtually stalled as pilgrims could not venture out because of the inundation.

In a press release, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) underlined that all routes to Tirumala, including roads and both footpaths – Alipiri and Srivari Mettu – that had been closed during last two days in view of heavy rains, will remain closed on Friday too due to inclement weather conditions.

TTD officials made arrangement for free food and accommodation for the pilgrims stranded on the holy hills. TTD Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy declared a holiday on Friday for the office staff in view of the situation.