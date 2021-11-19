TN Cabinet meet to take crucial decisions tomorrow

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Cabinet meeting, which was scheduled to be held today, has been postponed by a day to Saturday in view of the heavy rains forecast by the met department.

An official release here today said that the meeting will now be held on Saturday at 6 pm.

The meeting has been deferred to enable Ministers, deputed by Chief Minister M K Stalin, to oversee the precautionary measures in various districts where heavy rainfall had been forecast by the met office in view

of the Low Pressure intensifying into a depression.

Various issues including the rain impact are expected to be discussed during the Cabinet meet and crucial decisions are likely to be taken.