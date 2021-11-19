Two government doctors arrested for raping woman doctor, molesting another

Chennai: The Chennai city police have arrested two doctors of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for allegedly raping a woman doctor and molesting another.

A police release here today said acting on a complaint from the woman doctor that she was raped by doctor S Vetriselvan (35) while undergoing quarantine period at a private hotel in T.Nagar area in the city during

Covid duty, police arrested him.

Acting on a complaint from another doctor that she was molested by doctor N Mohanraj (28) while staying in the same hotel during quarantine, police arrested him.