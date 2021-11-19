Vellore: 9 dead, 8 hurt in house collapse due to heavy rains

Chennai: Nine people were killed and eight others injured when the house in which they were residing collapsed due to heavy rains at Pernambet in Vellore district of Tamilnadu today.

Sources said that the deceased included four children and four women. The injured were shifted to Pernambet Government Hospital for treatment.

The victims were fast asleep when the house collapsed in the wee hours, burying them under the debris.

Police and Fire service personnel retrieved the bodies from the rubble and sent to hospital for post mortem.

Chief Minister Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and grief over the incident and announced a solatium of Rs five lakh to the families of the deceased.

In a statement here, he said he was saddened over the incident in which four children and five women were killed and offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

He announced an assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief fund. He also directed the authorities to provide the best of treatment to the injured.