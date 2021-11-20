Ahead of Parliament session, Stalin to chair DMK MPs meet tomorrow

Chennai: Ahead of the ensuing Parliament session, a meeting of the DMK MPs will be held here on 21 November.

Party general secretary Duraimurugan, in a statement said, the meeting, to be chaired by party president and Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, will be held at 10.30 am at DMK headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’.

All the DMK Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members were asked to attend the meeting without fail.

The meeting is expected to discuss the strategy to be adopted in the winter session of Parliament beginning on 29 November.