Chennai Metro Rail warns about fake recruitments

Chennai: Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) today said it has not authorised any individual or firm or agency to carry out recruitment on its behalf.

‘It has been brought to our notice that some unscrupulous and unauthorised agencies are issuing fake news in social media and other forums on employment opportunities in CMRL. CMRL absolutely dissociates itself from this false recruitment campaign,’ it said in a statement.

According to CMRL, all individuals who are eventually hired by CMRL are always required to go through a formal selection process by CMRL. All appointments are through a strict selection process depending upon the post applied for.

It added that all communication with applicants must come from a verifiable CMRL email address or CMRL Authenticated Letter Head and not from an Internet address such as Hotmail, yahoo, gmail or mobile line or Fake

CMRL letter Head or Agency, etc.

‘Job vacancies in CMRL are notified in widely circulated local, national employment newspapers (both in English/Tamil) and also in CMRL’s official website vide url: www.chennaimetrorail.org/careers’, it added.