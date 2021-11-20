Nayanthara reunites with Ashwin Saravanan for Connect

Nayanthara is gearing up for her new film, Connect, with director Ashwin Saravanan. The film will also star veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj in essential roles. Nayanthara is gearing up for her new film, Connect, with director Ashwin Saravanan. The film will also star veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj in essential roles.

The thriller drama is being helmed by Ashwin Saravanan and backed by her beau Vignesh Shivan in association with Rowdy Pictures.

On their official YouTube channel, Rowdy Pictures says, ‘A reunion after six years! From the director of Maya comes another chilling horror-thriller featuring superstar Nayanthara and an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher & Sathyaraj. This is just the beginning.’

Nayanthara rang into her birthday with the crew on the sets of her Tamil comedy-drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal that will be released in the month of December this year.