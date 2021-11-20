Review: Jango

A science based on time-loop attracts all attention. Jango, which is billed as India’s first time-loop sci-fi movie, is engaging and new for the audience.
Written and directed by Mano Karthikeyan, a former associate of director Arivazhagan and Ram Kumar, the film is being bankrolled by CV Kumar s Thirukumaran Entertainment and Zen Studios.
Mrinalini Ravi and Satheesh Kumar essay the lead roles in the action-thriller, and Ghibran has scored the music for the movie.
The concept makes it a good show. Credits to the filmmaker for treading a difficult path in his first film.
Gautham(Satheesh Kumar) is a successful doctors. But he has personal troubles. He struggles hard to get back the love of his separated wife Nisha (Mrinalini Ravi), a media professional. Gautham gets stuck in a time loop. From a sequence of events he comes to know that someone is trying to kill his wife. Will Gautham save her and catch the murderer? Can he get out of the time loop?
A decent show by Satheesh Kumar in his debut film while Mrinalinee gets to do a meaty role. Karunakaran, and Hareesh Perady chip in well. Ghibran’s background score add strength to the scenes. Karthik K Thillai’s cinematography and San Lokesh’s editing are also good.