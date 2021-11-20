Review: Jango

A science based on time-loop attracts all attention. Jango, which is billed as India’s first time-loop sci-fi movie, is engaging and new for the audience. A science based on time-loop attracts all attention. Jango, which is billed as India’s first time-loop sci-fi movie, is engaging and new for the audience.

Written and directed by Mano Karthikeyan, a former associate of director Arivazhagan and Ram Kumar, the film is being bankrolled by CV Kumar s Thirukumaran Entertainment and Zen Studios.

Mrinalini Ravi and Satheesh Kumar essay the lead roles in the action-thriller, and Ghibran has scored the music for the movie.

The concept makes it a good show. Credits to the filmmaker for treading a difficult path in his first film.