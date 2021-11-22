52-year-old man arrested in Kovai for molesting 5-year-old

Chennai: Coimbatore police have arrested a 52-year-old man for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl near Saravanampatti.

A Zahir Hussain was living in a rented house with his family. He and the five-year-old girl are neighbours. According to reports, the minor girl was playing with her friends outside her house on Friday evening. Hussain, after spotting her, offered her ice cream. He then took the child to his house and committed the heinous crime.

The incident came to light through a neighbour on Saturday. Following this, the girl child’s parents filed a police complaint based on which Hussain has been arrested.

He was booked under sections 9 (l), (m) (aggravated sexual assault) and 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act.