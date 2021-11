Chennai: Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari today took charge as the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as the Madras High Court Chief Justice by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi was held at Raj Bhavan.

Ravi administered oath of office to Justice Munishwar Math Bhandari. Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Ministers, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other top officials attended the event held at Raj Bhavan.