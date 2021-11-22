Kuthukku Paththu is all complete

The shooting has been wrapped up and the dubbing works are in progress. AKV Durai, says, ‘We completed the entire shoot strictly following the health and hygiene protocols in accordance to the current pandemic situation. We have now started the dubbing process. We will be soon revealing the trailer and make announcements involving release date as well. I thank my entire cast and crew for the unconditional support over completing the shoot on time as planned prior to commencement.’

Kuthukku Paththu is a 7-episode web series that has a star-cast comprising Aadukalam Naren, Boss Venkat, Vijay Varadharaj, Sharah, Abdool, Augustin, Dhileepan, Badree, Sengi Velu, Divagar, Jhonny, Big Boss Samyuktha, and few more actors.

Kuthukku Paththu is written and directed by Vijay Varadharaj. The technical crew includes Jagdeesh Ravichandran (cinematography), Balamurali Bala (music), Shanthosh Senthil – Shifty (rditing), Madhan Kumar (art) and Danger Mani (stunts).