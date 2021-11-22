Review: Sabhaapathy

Santhanam is back as hero with a film that is humorous and still have emotional elements in it ay places.

The film, which is directed by R Srinivasa Rao, starring Santhanam in the lead role features Preeti Verma, Pugazh, MS Baskar, and Sayaji Shinde as part of the cast.

The movie delves into Santhanam’s journey as Sabhaapathy. It is produced by RK Entertainment. Music is by Sam CS.

Sabhaapathy is a young guy, who has a stuttering problem. While he seems to be rejected at every opportunity he tries getting, he comes across a suitcase full of cash that changes life for him. What happens then forms the crux.

Santhanam has played his part well. Unlike his earlier movies, it has lesser comedy dialogues. It is more of an emotional journey of Sabhaapathy. However his scenes with his dad played by MS Baskar is sure to make one laugh loud.

Preeti Verma has little to do. Pughazh has very few scenes and his comedy fails to tickle our funny bone. However the scene-stealer is MS Baskar. He is ay ease in the role. Sayaji Shindae as baddie looks clinched.

Music by Sam CS is god and BGM add strength. Sabhaapathy is engaging at parts and it is for those who love family dramas with a message at the end.