TN’s Abhinandan who downed Pakistan’s F-16 presented Vir Chakra

New Delhi: Tamilnadu-based IAF Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during a dogfight over the Line of Control (LoC) on 27 February, 2019, was today awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind at an investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Abhinandan Varthaman was recently promoted to the rank of Group Captain. Abhinandan Varthaman shot down Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on 27 February a day after the Balakot airstrike.

Abhinandan was then taken into custody by the Pakistan Army. However, he was released due to global pressure, including diplomatic efforts by India. Vir Chakra is India’s third highest wartime gallantry award after Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra.

Abhinandan Varthaman was part of the Srinagar-based 51 squadron and had flown to thwart an aerial attack launched by the Pakistanis.