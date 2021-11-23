Airtel increases tariffs, says decision for financial health

Chennai: Airtel has increased its tariffs for telecom subscribers for a range of services effective 26 November, saying the decision was for a ‘financially healthy business model’.

The company hiked prepaid tariff by 20-25 per cent and data top-up plans by 20-21 per cent.

Airtel said that the move will help it raise mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) – a key yardstick to measure profitability of mobile companies- to ‘Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300 so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.’

‘We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India,’ said the company.