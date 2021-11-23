Covid-19: India records 7,579 new cases and 236 deaths

New Delhi: With 7,579 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,45,26,480 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 4,66,147 with 236 fresh fatalities.

The active cases declined to 1,13,584, the lowest in 536 days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,46,749.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 117.63 crore.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

The Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.