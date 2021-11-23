Gold worth Rs. 54.87 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Officials of the Air Customs Intelligence (AIU) Unit have seized 1.22 kg gold worth Rs 54.87 lakh and other goods to the tune of Rs 3.86 lakh in two separate incidents at the Anna international airport.

A release from the office of the Commissioner of Customs said based on intelligence, in two separate incidents, two passengers who arrived from Kuwait, by Indigo Airlines flight and Sri Lankan Airlines Flight (Kuwait-Colombo-Chennai) were intercepted at the exit by Customs officers.

On examination of their checked-in baggage, gold cut bits concealed inside handles of glass lid casseroles were recovered.

Six gold cut bits were recovered from the handles of each glass lid casserole totally weighing 540 grams and 556 grams respectively. The same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

In another incident, a passenger, who arrived from Dubai via Fly Dubai Flight FZ-was intercepted at theexit and on examination of the checked-in luggage having five Nos burqas, the button of which was made of gold, four beads made of gold and a small cut chain made of gold, four number of i-phone, 13 pro max and 4,800 sticks of cigarettes were recovered.

Thus 125 grams of gold, 4 i-phone 13 pro max and 4,800 sticks of cigarettes were recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962.

In all, a total of 1.22 kgs of gold worth Rs. 54.87 lakhs and other goods worth Rs. 3.86 lakhs were seized under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under progress.