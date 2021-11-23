Greaves opens its largest EV making facility in TN

Chennai: Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, has inaugurated its ‘largest’ EV production facility in Ranipet, Tamilnadu.

The 35-acre plant built to preserve the green terrain surrounding the site is located in the Industrial Centre of Tamilnadu and; will serve as an electric mobility hub for both domestic and export markets, the company said.

The plant is part of the Rs 700 crore investment roadmap announced by the company to expand its growing share in the Indian electric vehicle market, it said and added that the Company currently enjoys the fastest growing market share in a keenly contested electric mobility segment.